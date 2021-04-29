CASA hosting virtual auction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County CASA is going virtual this weekend.

It’s hosting an online Helping Hands auction that runs from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 o’clock Sunday night. Featured items include a Kansas City Chiefs fan package – a 3-day, 2-night stay at a house on Beaver Lake – and a signed KU men’s basketball.

All proceeds will go back to the organization – and help it continue to provide children in foster care in Jasper County with a court appointed special advocate.

To see the full list of auction items visit the auction website.