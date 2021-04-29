CASA hosting virtual auction

News

by: Jake Kaufman

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County CASA is going virtual this weekend.

It’s hosting an online Helping Hands auction that runs from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 o’clock Sunday night. Featured items include a Kansas City Chiefs fan package – a 3-day, 2-night stay at a house on Beaver Lake – and a signed KU men’s basketball.

All proceeds will go back to the organization – and help it continue to provide children in foster care in Jasper County with a court appointed special advocate.

To see the full list of auction items visit the auction website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission