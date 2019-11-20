CASA holds celebration

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Volunteers with CASA get a special night of thanks for everything they’ve done for local youth.

Nearly 18 months ago CASA was formed–the first class graduated this past January.

CASA is a group of volunteers who are Court Appointed Special Advocates for children of abuse or neglect in the juvenile court.

Organizers look at tonight as a way to celebrate just how far the organization has come.

Board President Andy Perigo said, “We currently have 37 trained volunteers and we are currently helping 66 children in Jasper County and we are on pace to have 100 children by the end of January.”

Schuber Mitchell Homes helped in tonight’s meal and celebration–which will become an annual event.