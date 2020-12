DIAMOND, Mo. — If you want to take a hike in the new year, George Washington Carver National Monument has some options.

You can join a ranger on the 3-mile boundary path walk. Or there’s also a 1.5 mile option available. The hike will be held on Saturday January 2nd from 9:00 a.m. – to noon.

The park is located at 5646 Carver Road in Diamond, and admission is free. Rangers recommend wearing hiking boots and bringing bottled water.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.