DIAMOND, Mo. — While some annual traditions are going by the wayside this year due to the coronavirus, at least one of them is continuing.

3rd and 4th grade students in each of the Four States are invited to take part in the annual Carver National Monument Art and Essay Contest. The theme for this year’s contest is helping and healing. The entry deadline is February 12th, 2021.

Teachers can access the information packet by following the link below.

https://www.nps.gov/teachers/classrooms/george-washington-carver-national-monument-3rd-4th-grade-art-and-essay-contest.htm