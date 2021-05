NEOSHO, Mo. — Second graders in Neosho have been gearing up for a big event this week.

Carver Elementary 2nd annual Bloom Festival is this Friday. It’s free and open to the public – and takes place from 10:30 a.m. to two p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy food trucks and a farmer’s market.

More importantly, they can purchase plants cultivated by the children, as well as the bracelets and stenciled canvas bags they’ve made.