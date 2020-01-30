Carver Birthplace Association seeking donations for scholarship fund

DIAMOND, Mo. — A local group needs your help to carry on the legacy of George Washington Carver.

2020 will mark the 18th year that the Carver Birthplace Association hands out a scholarship to a deserving student.

But donations are needed in order for that tradition to continue this year.

The more money raised, the more scholarship money can be given out.

Lana Henry, Carver Birthplace Association Board Member, said, “So at this time we’re just getting the word out than anyone that would like to be a contributor, large amounts, small amounts, provide those to George Washington Carver Birthplace Association and we’ll just take it from there and see how many students we can provide scholarship for.”

To donate to that fund, you can mail a check to the Carver Birthplace Association, at 5646 Carver Road, Diamond, Missouri, 64840. Or call 417-325-4151 for more information.