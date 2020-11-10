Carver Birthplace Association in need of donations

DIAMOND, Mo. — An organization that supports an area attraction needs your financial help. The visitor’s center at George Washington Carver National Monument has been closed since March.

The Carver Birthplace Association operates the gift shop and bookstore inside that building, which means that non-profit has lost it’s primary source of income. Birthplace Association President Kim Mailes says there are bills to pay for that entity that don’t stop coming regardless of whether the gift shop is open or not.

Kim Mailes, President, Carver Birthplace Association, said, “There are certain fixed expenses that are just unavoidable with C.B.A., we have insurance that we have to maintain, we have the internet capabilities and utilities that are required to keep the gift shop open which it will open on a limited basis with volunteers and park rangers doing the staffing but we have certain expenses that have to go on and we have zero income at this time.”

The C.B.A. Helps fund large events at the monument such as Carver Days and Prairie Day, both of which were canceled this year. If you’d like to make a donation to the group, follow the link below.