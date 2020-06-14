Carthage Youth Softball Tournament kicks off

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Day one of Carthage Youth Softball’s Tournament kicked off on Saturday and for a good cause to help strike out illiteracy.

Cleats 4 Cure brings in teams from 10u to 18u, and all money raised goes to the Carthage Family Literary Council.

Proceeds help provide packages for newborns at Freeman and Mercy hospitals that includes books, bibs, and magnets all promoting the benefits of reading to children.

The council also partners with early development centers distributing books and making sure children have a chance to read.