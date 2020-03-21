Carthage YMCA to begin providing grab and go style meals

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage YMCA was set to open the doors to their new Youth Activity Center next week, but now they are having to postpone that opening, and temporarily close the doors of the Fair Acres location.

But that won’t stop them from trying to help the community.

Jonathan Roberts, CEO/Executive Director Fair Acres Family YMCA, said, “Well I think the whole foundation of what a YMCA stands for in a community is filling in the gaps where we’re lacking.”

The Carthage Fair Acres Family YMCA is doing its part to help in social distancing by temporarily closing their doors on Saturday, but they are still trying to help the community.

“What we were waiting on was to find out what the school’s were going to do and when they released their information yesterday that they would be providing food on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, we wanted to step in and fill in the gaps when they wouldn’t be available, so we’re going to be offering meals on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, from 10:30 to 12:30.”

The New Youth Activity Center located at 400 South Maple was suppose to be opening it’s doors during Carthage’s Spring Break, but now will be ground zero for meal preparation for the community.

Caleb Stiles, Food Service Director of the Steve Fierro Kid’s Kitchen YMCA, said, “We’re going to be doing grab and go pick up meals, seven locations, so our people are simply going to ask you how many is in your family, and then our bags will have two to three meals per, so if you have six in your family we will give you two bags.”

However, the Activity Center will also be helping the children of the men and women that serve and protect the Carthage area.

“It’s kind of a two-fold deal, you know, obviously a lot of people are closing their doors to open business and we will be doing that as well come Saturday at 1 o’clock and so that displaces a lot of employees at the Y. So what were trying to do is find opportunities that we can fill the gap in other areas outside of fitness, so we’re going to take those staffs and utilize them to offering a full time daycare Monday through Friday for Emergency personnel,” said Roberts.

And for Caleb Stiles being able to give back to a community he loves is something he is very proud of.

“I mean born and raised here, I mean this is it, like I’ve gone away and come back and stuff but knowing the needs of the community from being from here and also knowing the faces that I’m feeding, you know, it makes a huge impact,” said Stiles.

To sign up for food assistance or see the meal pickup locations. Follow the link below.