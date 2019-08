A Carthage woman pleads guilty to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a local bank.

Elisha Stukesbary, 37, admitted to embezzling $35,000 from US Bank in Carthage in 2018. She was working as the branch manager when she used her teller drawer to take cash during a two-week period in December.

An internal audit discovered the crime, leading to a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday.

Stukesbary is currently out on bond.