Carthage Water and Electric Plant working to bring high speed internet to the area

CARTHAGE, Mo. — High-speed internet is a growing option for Carthage customers.

The “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” is working on a multi-year project to offer broadband connections throughout its service area.

The project is already offering high speed internet to 21 hundred homes, a number that will grow to more than 8,000 by the time the expansion is done.

“Our goal is to make sure that Carthage is the most connected, high speed internet community in southwest Missouri. We feel like we’re well on our way to that – we know that internet service is a critical component to economic development, to the quality of life we live today,” said Chuck Bryant, CWEP General Manager.

The new fiber optic service cost $50 a month and is expected to be available throughout the Carthage Water and Electric Service area in 2024.