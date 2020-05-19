Carthage voters to decide a $10 million question at the ballot box

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters will decide a $10 million question at the ballot box.

Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Supterintendent, said, “Every student has a tech center class at some point.”

And now there’s an option to expand those classes.

The Carthage School District is asking for a no tax increase bond totalling $10 million.

It would add more classrooms on the Southeast side of the South Tech Center and renovate the North Tech Center.

“Our plan right now is to expand our industrial maintenance program, such as robotics. We also want to expand our physical therapy – athletic training on the medical side which we do not have right now.”

That would centralize classes for students at the south location, which also helps open up more room at the high school.

“This will allow us to gain space at the high school because we’ll move those classes from the high school into the south tech center. Which is desperately needed, we’re growing a lot.”

The north technical center would focus on adult education classes.

“I think the biggest thing we’ll provide for the adults will be training for the medical side. Even things related to OSHA that they do not have right now.”

Voters will decide the question on the June 2nd ballot.