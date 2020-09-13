Carthage VFW Post 2590 hosts 9/11 Remembrance Celebration

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage VFW Post 2590 hosts a weekend event to remember 9/11.

The “Vets Don’t Forget” event was a way to remember the tragedy that occurred on September 11, 2001.

It was a way to bring the community together while also helping veterans at the same time.

The weekend began with breakfast and a poker run and will continue with a firework show and live music.

There were many non-profit organizations involved to make this happen.

All money raised from this weekend will go to help with the needs of local veterans.

Mike Juris, Commander of Post 2590 Carthage VFW, says, “As you can tell, every penny we get goes right back to the local veterans. With that money, an example would be that we put roofs on people’s houses, we fix their cars, we put heat and air in their houses, or maybe a handicap veteran needs a ramp.”

Over 200 people showed up to the 9/11 Remembrance Celebration, and 80 bikes were in attendance for the bike show and poker run as well.