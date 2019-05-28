Carthage VFW Post 2590 host event honoring fallen military heroes

Dozens gather in Carthage’s Park Cemetery to honor our fallen military heroes.

A patriotic band and guest speakers helped make the event extra special. Those in charge say it’s important to keep in mind Memorial Day isn’t just about barbecues and fireworks, it’s about remembrance. And, many are glad to see the younger generation paying their respects, especially since more and more veterans belong to that age group.

“It’s affecting more people, unfortunately, but in the same respect, I hope more people learn to respect and value what this day is all about,” says Patrick Brown, keynote speaker.

The event was held by the Carthage VFW Post 2590.

