Carthage utilities warn of potential scam

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Water Electric Plant is telling customers to be on the lookout for a possible scam.

Several residents have reported people coming to their property wanting to do utility work and check their meters.

CWEP workers rarely show up to a home without notice or without being called to an address.

The company recommends customers to ask for ID, look for a logo on their clothing or vehicle, and call 911 if needed.

Megan Milliken, Customer Relations Manager, said, “Just stay safe right now don’t trust people automatically because a lot of people are out there to scam unfortunately it’s not something we want to see but we see it a lot so just be safe and be smart.”

If you have any questions or need assistance call 417-237-7300