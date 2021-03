CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage has begun the process of updating some important codes.

Specifically – building and electrical codes. On July first of this year, the city will start enforcing its 2018 ICC Codes and the 2017 NEC Codes. A copy of both are available at the city’s clerk’s office at city hall.

Residents who have questions can contact Carthage Public Works at 417-237-7010.