Carthage truck driver named national Driver of the Year

Most of us would be content to be named Employee of the Month. But, one man has accomplished something much greater than that.

Including his time in the U.S. Army, Remy Braun has been behind the wheel of a truck for 34 years — the last 22 of which as both a driver and trainer for D&D Sexton in Carthage.

And, he was in a company truck when he received a recent phone call from his boss he’ll never forget…

“I was training at the time, Danny asked me if I was driving and I said I was training,” explained Bruan. “I was sitting in the side seat and he didn’t want to tell me while I was driving because I laughed, I cried — I was just overwhelmed. It was quite an honor.”

In order to be considered for the prestigious title of Driver of the Year, you must first be your state’s driver of the month (check), then driver of the year (check again).

Ronda Freelend, President, D&S Sexton

“It’s great to have someone like him on staff,” said D&D Sexton President Ronda Freeland. “He’s always been very professional in his conduct and we rely on him, he trains a lot of our trainees coming in, and so we rely on him to teach them the ropes and how to do it safely.”

If you want to see Braun and his truck, Eagle One, you’ll be able to do so at the Carthage Maple Leaf Parade.

“My name on the award but everybody here at D&D, everyone with Missouri, it’s a family,” Braun added. “Trucking’s my life and this here is my family”

And even when he’s not behind the wheel, or training the next generation of crivers, he represents the company at extra-curricular events.

“We team up with Peterson Outdoor Ministries and so he represents us there and then in the Veteran’s Day parades,” Freeland explained.

Braun is one of 40 company drivers that have served their country.