CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage will be spraying for mosquitoes next week.

Areas will be sprayed in the evening of the same day a resident’s trash is picked up.

That will take place between 8 p.m. and midnight.

City leaders are recommending that residents turn off their attic or window fans when the sprayer is in the immediate area.

If it rains, spraying will be rescheduled to the next work week.