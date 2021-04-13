Carthage to hold Dumpster Days

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department has a special event coming up this weekend to help clean-up the community.

Neighborhood Dumpster Days starts on Friday and runs through next Monday. The department implemented it a few years ago after using analytics to determine which neighborhoods had the most crime.

It was during that time that officers noticed some of the neighborhoods needed some cleaning up. So, the department started providing large, industrial dumpsters for residents to use.

Chad Dininger – Community Relations Officer, said, “You know nationally talking about statistic wise it shows that if you have adequate lighting, if the neighborhood appears that people care about the neighborhood, it tends to reduce crime in that area.”

Officials say this event has also helped officers build a relationship with the community.