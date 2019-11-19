Carthage to expand library

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A big library expansion project is underway in Southwest Missouri.

Carthage supporters broke ground today on a new annex project

The Steadley Trust has donated funds to cover the half million dollar building, which will sit just east of the current library.

It will add new space for programs not currently offered in the library.

Julie Yockey of Carthage Library said, “There’s nothing to hold us back now. We’re going to have space, we have the funds to fill it full of maker’s spaces, do-it-yourself spaces, tools, projects, computers.”

Workers hope to complete annex construction by May of 2020, in time for the summer reading program.