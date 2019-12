CARTHAGE, Mo. — A state cost-share program will mean a big financial boost for a Southwest Missouri road project.

State funding will cover more than a million dollars to help pay for construction on Hazel Street in Carthage.

The cost-share will cover up to 50 percent of the project costs with the city footing the rest of the bill.

The transportation program awarded a total of 50 million dollars to 20 road construction projects around the state.