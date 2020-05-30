CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Tigers may be heading back to class a little earlier than expected.

The school board will hold a special meeting next week to discuss moving the school start date up.

It’s currently scheduled for August 24th, but a proposal would change that to August 20th.

That would match past school start dates.

School leaders hope going with tradition will help students adjust in what’s been a very unusual year.

Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Superintendent, said, “Although we’ll never be normal again, the kids, the parents, the teachers all know what happens on that third Thursday and are accustomed to it and we just think it’s a good idea.”

The Carthage Board of Education will meet Monday, June first at six p.m. at Carthage High School.