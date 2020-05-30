Carthage Tigers may be heading back to class a little earlier than expected

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Tigers may be heading back to class a little earlier than expected.

The school board will hold a special meeting next week to discuss moving the school start date up.

It’s currently scheduled for August 24th, but a proposal would change that to August 20th.

That would match past school start dates.

School leaders hope going with tradition will help students adjust in what’s been a very unusual year.

Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Superintendent, said, “Although we’ll never be normal again, the kids, the parents, the teachers all know what happens on that third Thursday and are accustomed to it and we just think it’s a good idea.”

The Carthage Board of Education will meet Monday, June first at six p.m. at Carthage High School.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories