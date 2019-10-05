Carthage teen killed in crash Friday evening

After the crash the pickup was consumed by fire

(64836) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team of Troop D were summoned east of Carthage Friday evening. According to the initial report released overnight it was a single vehicle crash involving two Carthage teenagers.

Archer Lambeth, 16, of Carthage was traveling westbound on Harmony Road, just west of CR 110, driving a 2003 Ford F-150.

The pickup left the right side of the roadway, then crossed over to the left, skidding across the pavement. After crossing it struck a tree, and caught fire in the south ditch.

A 15-year-old passenger, also from Carthage, was pulled from the truck by a passerby. That teen remains in serious condition at a Joplin area hospital.

The truck was fully consumed by fire.

According to troopers the crash occurred at 7:25 PM. The crash and following fire closed down Harmony Road for nearly 5 hours.

Carthage Fire Department extinguished the fire and were on scene for the duration of the incident.

