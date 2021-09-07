Carthage Technical Center remodeling in progress

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Adults looking to go back to school in Carthage will have some new and improved choices for training.

A big remodeling job is underway at the Carthage Technical Center — North Campus.

It will transform the more than 40 year-old building at Sixth and River Street.

“It was, for lack of a better term, hodgepodge,” said Gregg Wolf, Carthage R-9 Assistant Superintendent.

But that’s all gone now, the first step to modernizing the building and adding new coursework.

“We are going to expand into more adult ed programs. The tech staff is developing some ideas of what we can put in will we’ll do some more day training for the industry in the community where we weren’t able to do that before because we had secondary students in the building,” said Wolf.

Their classes are all now housed on the newly expanded south tech campus. New options for adult ed could include health science courses and manufacturing.

“Big one we’re talking about is industrial maintenance for students to get training where they can work on machines in factories and items like that,” said Wolf.

Before that can happen, construction crews are rebuilding the structure almost from scratch. A new layout, classroom updates and brand new connections for technology are all on the list.

“So where we are standing right now, when you walk in it’s going to be like a student union type of deal and open area, and then you’ll go from head to classrooms, additional office space will be put in and a testing room,” said Wolf.

The renovations will also help with options, like GED testing, certification and English classes for Spanish speakers.

Construction is expected to last through next march.

Voters approved the expansion last summer along with the addition that recently opened up for classes at the South Tech Center campus.