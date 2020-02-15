Carthage Technical Center hosts career fair

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage students are weighing options for what happens after graduation.

The Carthage Technical Center is hosting a career fair.

Dozens of employers talked with students about everything from law enforcement and banking to insurance and construction.

Senior Kaitlyn Cloud says she’s interested in a career in agriculture, but adds it’s still a good chance to check out different options.

Kaitlyn Cloud, CHS Senior, said, “I’m like pretty positive, 99% sure. I know that I might get into college and figure out, ‘Oh I don’t like these classes. It’s probably not something I want to do.”

Juniors and seniors took part in the career day, designed to both learn about potential job opportunities and network with area employers.

