CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local carpentry students will get the chance to build their skills by creating a tiny house.

The project weighs in at just 288 square feet – or about 12 feet by 24 feet.

It will include a shower, kitchenette, room for a small washer and dryer, and a front porch.

Construction will take place at the North Tech Center Campus in Carthage.

Once it’s done, the house will go on the auction block.