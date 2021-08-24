Carthage Tech Center has new additions for expanded range of classes

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Cybersecurity is just one of the first time options for Carthage students as classes are underway in a brand new school expansion.

There’s a whole new list of choices at the South Tech Center, along with more capacity for high demand classes.

This is the very first week in the tech center addition. That includes new classrooms for biomedicine, carpentry, information technology, and more.

The I.T. Program alone has doubled in size, allowing previously wait-listed students to get in class, and adding new choices like cybersecurity.

Students are looking forward to classes in the new space.

“I love it. It’s really nice, a lot more spacious than what the other one was. There’s a lot more to offer, there’s new equipment and whatnot, so I’m excited,” said Olivia Bourgault, Carthage Student.

The launch of classes in the new addition also means tech center classes focused on high school students are now centralized on the south campus.

Before this, busses had to shuttle students back and forth from the main campus to courses based in the north tech center.

Construction crews are actually still on campus, finishing up a bonus building for the advanced manufacturing program.