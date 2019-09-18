Carthage Superintendent updates condition of student injured in explosion last week, praises staff for their response

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage R-9 School District’s Superintendent praises staff in helping save a student injured at the Carthage Tech Center last week.

In a written statement on social media, Dr. Mark Baker says his staff performed potentially life-saving actions without any hesitation.

He also explains how students responded swiftly to direction from the teachers and staff.

The statement says the student, Blake, is walking and responding to questions using a white board, and ready to return to school, but there is still physical healing to be done.

Here is Dr. Baker’s entire statement: