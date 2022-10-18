CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Baker announced his retirement Tuesday in a letter to the district.

Dr. Baker, who has worked in the Carthage School District for 30 years, said his retirement is set for June 30, 2023. In his letter, he expressed gratitude to the district’s 800+ faculty, and students.

Dr. Baker stepped into the superintendent role in 2017 after working as an assistant superintendent. He served in many other roles throughout the district as a teacher and coach. He also worked in the Carl Junction School District after beginning at the Carthage Junior High.