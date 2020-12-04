Carthage students to host Mistletoe Market

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Carthage students are hoping your holiday shopping will help create a merrier Christmas for those in need.

The Carthage High School Student Council will be hosting a Mistletoe Market — featuring a wide range of items like clothing, jewelry, home décor, and handmade goods.

The event is being held as a benefit, supporting the groups Children’s Haven and Fostering Hope.

To get in – you can either pay a few dollars or donate a small item like a toy, blanket, or pajamas.

The Mistletoe Market is being held on the square at the Gaderian Event Center and starts with a V.I.P. Night Friday from five to seven.

Saturday hours run from nine to four and it wraps up Sunday from eleven to three.