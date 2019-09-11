Carthage students honored for language skills with MO Seal of Biliteracy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dozens of students at a Southwest Missouri school district are recognized for their language skills.

More than fifty Carthage students have earned the Missouri Seal of Biliteracy – which shows they are proficient at both English and a second language.

The recognition was created just a couple of years ago as a way to highlight student learning and showcase their experience for future job hunting.

“It is an easy thing to put on a resume, on an application, and there’s proof behind it,” explained Matt Huntley with Carthage High School.

A total of 1,084 students earned the Missouri Seal of Biliteracy last year, including languages ranging from Spanish and French, to Russian and Mandarin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story