Carthage students honored for language skills with MO Seal of Biliteracy

Dozens of students at a Southwest Missouri school district are recognized for their language skills.

More than fifty Carthage students have earned the Missouri Seal of Biliteracy – which shows they are proficient at both English and a second language.

The recognition was created just a couple of years ago as a way to highlight student learning and showcase their experience for future job hunting.

“It is an easy thing to put on a resume, on an application, and there’s proof behind it,” explained Matt Huntley with Carthage High School.

A total of 1,084 students earned the Missouri Seal of Biliteracy last year, including languages ranging from Spanish and French, to Russian and Mandarin.