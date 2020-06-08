Carthage student tests positive for covid-19

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District announces one of their student athletes tested positive for covid-19.

The identity of the student will remain confidential.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the student will be contacted by the health department.

In a statement released on Facebook, District Leaders say they don’t believe the student participated in any activities at the school or used the weight room since contracting the virus.

The school recommends students and families to continue practicing social distancing and guidelines set by the CDC and the health department.