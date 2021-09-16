Carthage student named National Merit Semifinalist

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage student now ranks among the top achieving students in the nation.

CHS Senior Lee Goetzinger has been named a National Merit Semifinalist.

That puts him in the running to become a National Merit Scholar, opening up eligibility for millions of dollars in scholarships.

Goetzinger scored a 35 on his act and has a grade point average of 4.16.

“Linguistics is kind of my passion but math is just my favorite class — which I love math too. I’m leaning toward linguistics but I’m a little bit worried about job prospects for that. I also like anthropology,” said Lee Goetzinger, Natl Merit Semifinalist.

Goetzinger is still weighing his options for college, saying he’s applied to several schools in Missouri — as well as a few out-of-state.