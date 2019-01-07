Joplin, Mo - A local organization raises money for Carthage children by serving a monthly breakfast.

The Carthage Shriners Train Crew held a breakfast this morning to raise money for local children.

Money is raised annually to offset the cost of transportation fees for children needing to go to the hospital.

For just seven dollars, visitors ate eggs, bacon, sausage, and diced potatoes and all the proceeds go directly to the cause.

This year, the train crew is sponsoring eight kids and says participating in this charity is a humbling experience.

"It makes you feel really good because it makes a difference in them kids' lives. It gives them a life. We had a kid last year that got his first pair of shoes because he could walk so it makes big differences." says Rocky Riddle, Carthage Shrine Club

The next Carthage Shriners Train Crew breakfast will be February 3rd at 9:00 AM.