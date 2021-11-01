Carthage seniors challenge themselves to walk the length of Missouri in six months

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Walking the length of the Show-Me State may sound like a daunting task — but some area seniors are up to the challenge.

The Carthage Senior Center is challenging its seniors and their friends to trek 241 miles over the next six months — the length of the state of Missouri. Once the deadline approaches, they will report their results.

“The pandemic was so bad for some of the seniors because they weren’t able to get out and they lost their mobility. They’re really struggling to try to get it back and the more they move, the better they feel and their minds are clear and it just keeps them healthy longer,” said Beth Brooks, Carthage Senior Center Manager.

241 miles over six months averages out to about a mile and a half a day, which Brooks says is very doable for the seniors.