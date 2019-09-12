Carthage Senior Center rolls out red carpet for area first responders

An area senior center treats local heroes this 9/11 anniversary.

Each year, employees and clients at the Carthage Senior Center roll out the red carpet for the people who protect their community.

Center manager Beth Brooks says their special guests are the first to eat lunch every Patriot Day.

“It’s the only time that I know of that all the departments get together — Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, EMT’s, Sheriff’s Department, and the Missouri Highway Patrol,” Brooks explained.

Brooks says the event started five years ago and is now an annual tradition at the center.