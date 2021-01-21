Carthage sees rise in crime in 2020

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Crime is up in the city of Carthage, a change that has police taking a closer look at those trends. The increase is nearly across the board. But the Cartage Police Chief points to property crimes as the biggest jump in 2020.

CPD Chief Greg Dagnan, said, “Thefts were significantly up. Thefts like shoplifting, you know thefts from people’s vehicles and things like that.”

In fact those make up the biggest share of the 2020 increase, a jump of 35 percent over 2019 numbers. There were a total of 714 property crimes reported. Violent crime also saw an increase, but a smaller number – totaling 107.

“We either have zero murders or one is typically our percentage – we had two murders. And then other shootings and stabbings that didn’t result in murder. But again way more than we normally have.”

Crash numbers were essentially flat, a trend that stretches farther back than 2019.

“Injury accidents have stabilized off and are consistent from year to year. You always have that intersection to watch out for – but we don’t anymore. They’re very evenly spread throughout town.”

One of the biggest impacts to 2020 crime numbers came from the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Almost no crime during that time. And then as you look at the later quarters of the year – it really picked up way beyond the usual pace that we’re used to for any other year.”

Calls for service were slightly down for the year, a drop of about 2,500 calls.