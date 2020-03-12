Carthage sees influx of scams targeting elderly

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is noticing an increase in scams within in the county, specifically in Carthage.

Who is being targeted?

Research conducted by the sheriff’s office shows elderly people are falling victim to scammers who pretend to be family members asking for money.

It’s happening more in Carthage than any other city in the county because the population there has a high density of elderly residents.

Sgt. Tim Williams, Jasper County Sheriff, said, “Instead of stopping the scams because you’re not going to be able to stop it, let’s focus on the money and stop the money from being transferred.”

Jasper county authorities and a local coalition are taking action against scammers in the area.

Jen Black, Alliance of Southwest Missouri Executive Director, said, “The scam calls are pretending to be people they know, maybe distant relatives or whatever, and they need to send money to help them and so they’ll buy prepaid credit cards and go ahead and send those to try to help and of course there’s no way to track that once they’ve sent the money.”

42% of the Carthage population is fifty years or older.

Through research conducted by the sheriff’s office, this demographic appears to be more susceptible in falling victim to these scams.

“Our agency alone in the past 6 months had 33 victims. Now that’s again only the ones that are over 55 and are the only ones that lost money. That doesn’t count for any of the numerous calls that we get that they think it’s a scam and luckily they’ve figured it out before they went and got that money.”

The Carthage Caring Communities Coalition is made up of the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, YMCA, and Concerned Citizens — they are working hard on coming up with a plan to inform people who might be targeted.

“We can do a town hall meeting, we can do Facebook ads, we could do media pushes, we could do more stories like this, but if you’re getting these phone calls, go ahead and call the Sheriff’s Office before you send any money, so we can help them identify if it’s real or not.”

The Carthage Caring Communities Coalition is still brainstorming on what programs they can implement to educate the public about these scams.

If anyone thinks they’re being scammed, they should call their local sheriff office to report the incident.