Carthage schools seeking community input regarding distance learning

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local school district is hoping to improve their alternative learning scenarios.

The Carthage School District is asking parents, teachers, and students to fill out a survey about how they can improve distance learning. These methods offer education to those in the district in the event students can’t meet up in the school normally. This is to prepare the district in the event the school were to return to remote learning due to the pandemic.

Beth Hunt, Carthage R-9 Curriculum Director, said, “We’re hoping not only to improve it, but if we should get into a situation where we have to have a more long term closure, we can make sure that our kids are staying connected to their teachers and with their school culture as well as make sure that they meet our state educational requirements.”

The survey is due by December 21st. It is offered in both English and Spanish.