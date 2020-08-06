Carthage schools planning to open Welcome Center

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage parents will soon have a one-stop shop to connect students with school services.

The school district is planning to open a new Welcome Center.

That will cover enrollment, applications for free & reduced lunches, and signing up for services for special needs kids and English language learners.

Dr. Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Superintendent, said, “Right now, parents have to take their kids to each individual building to enroll and it takes a while. Kind of confusing or frustrating. So our goal is to have one location for a parent to come and get all their information completed at once.”

The welcome center will take over the space that has served as administrative offices.

Those operations are moving to a new Admin Center at Centennial and Hazel.