Carthage Schools District focusing on juvenile diabetes

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District is focusing attention on juvenile diabetes – in the hopes of saving lives.

Dozens of teachers and staff members are wearing t-shirts in honor of a former student who passed away from juvenile diabetes last week. Her mom, Ashley Weston, works as a school librarian and helped organize the event in honor of her loss. She says Hannah didn’t have any of the typical symptoms leading up to her death and wants other parents to be aware.

Ashley Weston, Carthage Mom, said, “We need to shout it from the rooftops. I do not want what happened to my Hannah to happen to any other child, any other family.”

Staff could also donate five dollars to wear jeans today – a districtwide fundraiser with proceeds going to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.