Carthage School District now enrolling students in Summer school

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District is now enrolling students in Summer school – classes that will take place on campus for younger kids.

School leaders say kindergarten through 8th grade will meet at schools.

Seating will be limited to allow for social distancing and other covid-19 restrictions.

High school Summer School will be held online starting May 28th.

The sessions on campus are a few days later, beginning June 4th.

For details and how to enroll, follow the link below.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1XkrxM0WhcP7O750S0GLz5FzND7UE6qHl5XduQAY62Kg/edit?fbclid=IwAR0qvrr8_6uxlGispXrsyqj4dnTtObEOMrqCh7SPdnE877XwV07gyV1IVRs

