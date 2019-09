School leaders in Carthage may be taking a closer look at campus expansion.

They say that’s the top priority to come out of a series of public meetings in the “Carthage 2020 and Beyond” process. Goals include adding a performing arts center at the high school and expanding programs at the tech center.

That would require construction and a potential bond issue to cover the cost.

School board members have discussed possible options, but have not yet taken a vote to move forward.