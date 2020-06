CARTHAGE, Mo. — Two weeks after a school board election, the Carthage School District is looking for a new board member.

Wayne Jones resigned his post at Monday night’s meeting.

Residents interested in taking over the job can pick up an application starting Monday, June 22nd.

They must be a U.S. Citizen, at least 24 years old, and live in the district.

The school board is expected to choose up to three finalists to interview at the July meeting.