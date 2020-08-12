Carthage School District breaks ground on Tech Center expansion

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Ground breaks on an expansion at the Carthage Technical Center Tuesday.

The approximately 40,000 square foot facility will be called Carthage Technical Center South.

High school tech secondary programs currently at the North and high school campuses will eventually move to that campus.

The project will free up six classrooms at Carthage High School, instructional time will increase by 20 minutes daily since bus transportation to the North campus will no longer be needed, and adult education classes at the North campus will be able to expand.

Students will get the opportunity to choose from additional courses like marketing, food science, culinary, industrial maintenance, and athletic training.

Gregg Wolf, Carthage Asst. Superintendent for Business, said, “Technical education is a growing field. There’s a lot of careers for students out there right out of high school that are high-paying jobs. Careers with advancement opportunities for them, so there’s a lot of students that are choosing that route.”

Rylee Scott, Carthage Incoming Senior, said, “It’ll be a great expansion to our school, especially with all the programs that we have going on. And it will help a lot of students in the classes that they’ll be doing.”

The addition will be built adjacent to the North facility, to become one full “u” -shaped building.

The $6.2 million expansion is expected to open in July of 2021.