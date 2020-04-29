CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage school dating back more than a 100 years is getting a 21st century upgrade.

Dan Hill, Carthage R-9 Maintenance, said, “Roof, HVAC, windows and bathrooms.”

Some of the changes Dan Hill is in charge of making at what was originally the high school in Carthage.

Construction started month ago, including an overhaul from a library to a modern media center.

“We’ll have some maker spaces and again a teaching wall on that wall you’re seeing behind us. And then soft seating for periodicals and that type of stuff.”

“We took out the circulating desk. A wall that was in the middle of this room and all of the shelves so we could reconfigure this room to meet the needs of a new media center.”

They’re increasing access to the internet, including a new data room.

But some of the changes are much more basic.

“We also added restrooms on the 4th floor, there were no restrooms on the 4th floor.”

Hallways are full of what was in classrooms as crews tackle painting and other repair projects.

“We’ve mved a lot of the existing stuff out of those classrooms that we had so we could work in those classrooms.”

Construction is expected to wrap up in the next month or so with teachers moving in over the summer.