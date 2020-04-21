Carthage School Board considers CBD ban, new rule on NARCAN availability

CARTHAGE, Mo. — School may be called off for the remainder of the school year, but the Carthage School District is considering a number of handbook changes that would go into effect when classes resume in the fall.

A list of recommendations by Missouri Consultants for Education provided the board with a number of required and optional modifications.

The required changes include adding ‘excessive heat’ to the district’s inclement weather policy and stating specifics for when school should start in the fall. According to the consultant, laws passed in 2018 gave districts some wiggle room for when they could start school, but now all schools must start no earlier than two weeks before the first Monday in September (Labor Day).

The district must also screen drivers annually using the Driver Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, a database that tracks violations.

District leaders also have a set of optional changes surrounding drug policies to pick and choose from.

One change would prohibit the use of CBD oils and products on campus due to the lack of consistent, accurate testing between CBD users and those who use other products such as marijuana.

Another change would provide students and teachers access to NARCAN, a drug that aids in respiratory depression after an opioid overdose.

The Carthage School Board has one month to review the proposed changes and from there, can make suggestions of their own. District leaders will make the final decision on policy changes at the next meeting scheduled for May 18.