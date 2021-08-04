Carthage School Board and the board of Mercy Hospital Carthage plan to have a meeting next week

CARTHAGE, MO – Before school starts this month, a meeting of the minds will take place between the Carthage School Board and the board at Mercy Hospital Carthage.

that decision was made during tonight’s special school board meeting.

Next week, Mercy officials will present the district with information involving the latest COVID-19 numbers.

As of now, masks at Carthage schools are optional for the upcoming school year.

Board members plan on reviewing and finalizing their “Tigers Together” plan on August 16th.

“What we’ll do is well listen just like any other person comes to us give us our facts and listen what is happening with the CDC. When you have medical professionals in our area that we work so closely with, we want to listen.” Says Mark Baker, Carthage Schools Superintendent.

The meeting between Mercy and the school board is set for next Tuesday.