Carthage receives national recognition for its trees

CARTHAGE, Mo. — In tonight’s dose of good news… It’s no secret in the four states that the trees in Carthage are stunning — but the city is now nationally recognized for its beauty — twice.

The Maple Leaf City has won the “Urban Forestry Outstanding Achievement Award,” and the “Most Beautiful Canopy Of Trees Award”.

The awards were presented by the “2021 America In Bloom National Awards Program”. About 280 communities from 43 states participate in the program.

Carthage was recognized for its outstanding commitment to canopy care, and its excellent tree care programs.