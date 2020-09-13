Carthage R-9 School District launches Coronavirus dashboard

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage R-9 School District launches a new dashboard aimed at informing students, staff, and parents of active Coronavirus cases in the district.

The new dashboard will be updated every Wednesday and Friday at 4 P.M.

It will provide the most update to date information regarding positive cases as well as numbers of those who are in isolation or quarantine.

Currently, the Carthage School District has four students and five staff members with the virus.

There are 102 students and three staff members in quarantine.

